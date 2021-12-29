More snow on the way for Williams Thursday and Friday

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Wintry weather has settled over Williams this week, with up to 8 inches of snow so far, but more is still to come.

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff said another storm is forecast to appear Thursday evening through Friday, Dec. 30 – 31, with another 9 inches possible.

As people begin to shovel out today, Dec. 29, from last night’s storm, the high will reach about 32 degrees with winds from 13 to 15 miles per high. There is still a 40 percent chance of snow with up to half an inch possible.

Tonight will drop to about 24 degrees with light gusty winds with another inch of snow possible.

On Thursday, expect heavier snow as the chance of snow increases to 70 percent during the day and 90 percent in the evening. There will be some snow showers during the day with the storm expected to pick up in the evening with 4 total inches possible. The low will be around 29 degrees with winds 11 to 13 mph.

On Friday, snow will continue throughout the day with another 4 inches possible. Highs will be around 36, with winds 11 to 15 mph.

Another 2 inches of snow is possible Friday night, with very cold temperatures arriving.

On Saturday, the high will only reach 29 with light winds. Overnight lows will dip to 6 degrees, with Sunday highs expected to rebound to 40 degrees, but lows will still be 16. Monday will reach 45 degrees.

The cold temperatures will impact those without adequate heat and outdoor animals. If people are on the road, be prepared with blankets and extra clothing for breakdowns. Follow AZ511.com for updated road conditions.