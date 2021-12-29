Grand Canyon School to host memorial for former superintendent Shonny Bria

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – On Jan. 9, 2022, Grand Canyon School will host a memorial service for Dr. Rochonne "Shonny" Bria, who served Grand Canyon Unified School District as Superintendent from 2014 until her untimely death in early December.

The service will begin at noon at the Multi-purpose Room at 100 Boulder Street in Grand Canyon Village.

"All are welcome to join us to celebrate the life of Shonny Bria," Grand Canyon School stated. "There will be opportunity for sharing memories and experiences."

A light lunch will be served at the conclusion of the service.

Bria began her career in education in 1973, and was a special education teacher prior to filling leadership roles such as board member, curriculum director and superintendent.

Throughout her career, Bria won multiple awards for her work, including All Arizona Superintendent in 1997 while serving the Pendergast School District in Phoenix.

According to her colleagues and friends, Shonny had a gift of noticing the potential in others and encouraging their continued development.

In honor of her work, a Shonny Bria Memorial Scholarship Fund has been established to carry on the tradition of helping others forward their education.

Those interested in donating to the fund may call (928) 890-9384.

More information about the service is available at (928) 606-0569 or cmoreno@grandcanyonschool.org.