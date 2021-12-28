Obituary: Ladena Talakte-Dennison
On Wednesday Dec. 15, 2021, Ladena Talakte-Dennison was surrounded by family as she left this earth to join her husband Chris Dennison, who passed away in 2014. Born on Oct. 5, 1962, Ladena has spent majority of her life in Williams. She graduated from Williams High School in 1980 and found work in the community before starting a career with the Kaibab National Forest. Ladena worked for the Forest Service more than 25 years and was getting ready to retire to spend even more time with her family.
Her pride and joy was spending time with her family, friends, watching her nieces, nephews and granddaughter do the things they loved. She was always present for games, recitals or award ceremonies for the people in her life. Ladena was an active participant of the community, always supporting the activities and events her children, nieces and nephews.
Ladena is survived by her children Alyssa and Mychal, and their spouses Brian, Ashley and granddaughter Addison, with another granddaughter on the way. Very special to Ladena were her nieces and nephews, Ryan, Michelle, Joshua, Briant, Anais, Paityn, Kenyon, Braysen, Eloise and Luca. Ladena is also survived by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Cheri and Clay Barnes and Lori and David York.
There are no words to say how much she will be missed by her family, friends and community. We take some solice in knowing she is now with her soulmate Chris, and her parents Kenneth and Linda Talakte.
Services are pending due to the impending arrival of Ladena’s second granddaughter. The family will keep the community updated on a celebration of life.
