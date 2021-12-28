OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Dec. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Ladena Talakte-Dennison

Ladena Talakte-Dennison.

Ladena Talakte-Dennison.

Originally Published: December 28, 2021 11:49 a.m.

On Wednesday Dec. 15, 2021, Ladena Talakte-Dennison was surrounded by family as she left this earth to join her husband Chris Dennison, who passed away in 2014. Born on Oct. 5, 1962, Ladena has spent majority of her life in Williams. She graduated from Williams High School in 1980 and found work in the community before starting a career with the Kaibab National Forest. Ladena worked for the Forest Service more than 25 years and was getting ready to retire to spend even more time with her family.

Her pride and joy was spending time with her family, friends, watching her nieces, nephews and granddaughter do the things they loved. She was always present for games, recitals or award ceremonies for the people in her life. Ladena was an active participant of the community, always supporting the activities and events her children, nieces and nephews.

Ladena is survived by her children Alyssa and Mychal, and their spouses Brian, Ashley and granddaughter Addison, with another granddaughter on the way. Very special to Ladena were her nieces and nephews, Ryan, Michelle, Joshua, Briant, Anais, Paityn, Kenyon, Braysen, Eloise and Luca. Ladena is also survived by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Cheri and Clay Barnes and Lori and David York.

There are no words to say how much she will be missed by her family, friends and community. We take some solice in knowing she is now with her soulmate Chris, and her parents Kenneth and Linda Talakte.

Services are pending due to the impending arrival of Ladena’s second granddaughter. The family will keep the community updated on a celebration of life.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State