AZGFD: Arizona moves to online only license sales starting Jan. 1

PHOENIX — In a move to further modernize its licensing system, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) will no longer offer traditional paper “book” licenses sold through license dealers beginning Jan. 1.

Many current dealers will continue to sell licenses after Dec. 31, but they will do so through AZGFD’s online purchase system. Some dealers will no longer sell licenses after Dec. 31.

License pricing Resident hunting license – $37 Resident fishing license – $37 Resident hunt/fish combo license – $57 Nonresident fishing license – $55 Nonresident hunt/fish combo license – $160 (nonresident hunters must buy the combo license) Youth hunt/fish combo license for ages 10-17 – $5 (resident or nonresident) Short-term hunt/fish combo license – $15/day residents, $20/day nonresidents Migratory bird stamps ($5) are available for purchase online, at AZGFD offices, or at license dealers (see list of license dealers offering electronic license purchases beginning Jan. 1). For general license information, visit www.azgfd.com/license.

As always, customers can also purchase their hunting, fishing or hunt/fish combo licenses online at www.license.azgfd.com or in person at AZGFD offices during normal business hours.

Benefits to buying your license online

Ease of use. With just a few clicks of a computer mouse or taps on the screen of a smartphone or tablet, anyone can purchase a license online quickly and easily.

Print a license or save it on a phone. A license purchased online can be printed from a printer, or it can be saved as a photo or PDF to a smartphone. The electronic version is valid if requested by an AZGFD official as long as the license hasn’t expired.

Reprint a lost or misplaced license for free. Lose or misplace a printed license? No worries, you can print a new one from your printer anytime at no charge.

Buying a license online

Visit https://license.azgfd.com/ and select “Purchase a License.”

If you are an existing customer, log into your portal account with the information requested. If you haven’t previously bought a license through AZGFD, select “Continue as a New Customer” to create a portal account, or select “Continue as a Guest” to buy a license without creating a portal account. It is recommended that you set up a portal account.

Continue through the screens, following the prompts and reading the disclaimers.

Be sure to check the acknowledgement and the “I’m not a robot” box, which provides enhanced online security.

A customer ID number and date of birth is needed to reprint a license. Customers who have lost or forgotten their customer ID number can locate it by either using the new “Customer ID Retrieval Tool” that can be found at www.azgfd.com/license/, or by calling AZGFD at 602-942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Licenses purchased online must be paid for with a credit or debit card (Visa, MasterCard, Discover Card). Licenses purchased at an AZGFD office can be paid for with card, check or cash. All licenses except short-term are valid for 365 days.

Information provided by Arizona Game and Fish Department