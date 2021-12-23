Man killed in head on collision in Williams Thursday

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - One man was killed and one injured in a head-on collision in Williams Dec. 23.

Around 10:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of an accident at the 1000 Block of East Route 66, according to Williams Police Department.

Witnesses told officers a silver Jeep Liberty was traveling west bound when it attempted to pass a vehicle and collided with an east bound semi-truck.

According to witnesses, the driver of the commercial truck was unable to avoid the collision.

The driver of the Jeep Liberty was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the commercial truck received minor injuries and was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center by Lifeline Ambulance.

The victim was identified as a 38-year-old man from Williams, Arizona. His identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

The accident remains under investigation.