OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Sun, Dec. 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Man killed in head on collision in Williams Thursday

(Stock photo)

(Stock photo)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: December 23, 2021 11:24 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - One man was killed and one injured in a head-on collision in Williams Dec. 23.

Around 10:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of an accident at the 1000 Block of East Route 66, according to Williams Police Department.

Witnesses told officers a silver Jeep Liberty was traveling west bound when it attempted to pass a vehicle and collided with an east bound semi-truck.

According to witnesses, the driver of the commercial truck was unable to avoid the collision.

The driver of the Jeep Liberty was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the commercial truck received minor injuries and was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center by Lifeline Ambulance.

The victim was identified as a 38-year-old man from Williams, Arizona. His identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

The accident remains under investigation.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State