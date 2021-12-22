Ice skating rink offers holiday fun in Tusayan

TUSAYAN, Ariz. – On Dec. 18, representative from the town of Tusayan and locals gathered to celebrate the grand opening of Tusayan’s first-ever portable synthetic ice rink.



The rink is open to the public and during the grand opening visitors had the opportunity to visit Santa and enjoy an impromptu game of "ice" hockey..

Skates and skating assist devices are provided on location.

Photo Gallery Tusayan Ice Skating Rink

During the week of Christmas and the following week, the rink will be open Monday-Thursday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday- Sunday from 10 a.m. to –7 p.m.

After the holidays, the rink will be open Friday-Sunday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Admission is $5 per person and there is no time limit for use.

The rink is located in the empty lot between the Grand Hotel and Mc Donald's restaurant.

More information is available at tusayan-az.gov.