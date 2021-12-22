OFFERS
Thu, Dec. 23
Ice skating rink offers holiday fun in Tusayan

A temporary ice skating rink is now open to the public in Tusayan. (Courtesy of Tusayan Town Hall)

By Lo Frisby, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: December 22, 2021 10:17 a.m.

TUSAYAN, Ariz. – On Dec. 18, representative from the town of Tusayan and locals gathered to celebrate the grand opening of Tusayan’s first-ever portable synthetic ice rink.

The rink is open to the public and during the grand opening visitors had the opportunity to visit Santa and enjoy an impromptu game of "ice" hockey..

Skates and skating assist devices are provided on location.

During the week of Christmas and the following week, the rink will be open Monday-Thursday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday- Sunday from 10 a.m. to –7 p.m.

After the holidays, the rink will be open Friday-Sunday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Admission is $5 per person and there is no time limit for use.

The rink is located in the empty lot between the Grand Hotel and Mc Donald's restaurant.

More information is available at tusayan-az.gov.

