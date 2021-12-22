Around the Rim: week of Dec. 22
Tusayan Santa Shack
The public is invited to visit the Santa Shack at Tusayan Town Hall. The shack provides a free shopping experience for local families and individuals. The shack will be open through Dec. 23. More information is available from Tusayan Town Hall at (928) 638-9909.
Grand Canyon community bike ride
A holiday bike parade takes place at 10 a.m. at Albright Training Center Dec. 18. The event is open to residents, who are encouraged to wear their favorite holiday sweater and decorate their bike to show holiday spirit. The ride will make one or two laps around Park Circle.
Grand Canyon blood drive Dec. 21
The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a community Blood Drive, sponsored by Vitalant on Dec. 21 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Spots are limited. To sign up visit https://donors.vitalant.org/dwp/portal/dwa and enter “86023” for a zip code.
NPS headquarters under construction
Starting last week, the NPS Headquarters building will be undergoing construction. Accrording to NPS, the project will be ongoing until June 2022.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Williams police investigating apparent murder-suicide
- Williams Christmas parade and tree lighting on track for Nov. 27
- Obituary: Marty Yerian
- Obituary: Manuel Lawrence Santana
- Body recovered near Lees Ferry on Colorado River
- Public voices opinions at first hearing for Phantom Ranch Village
- Obituary: Molly Jean Pearson-Anderson
- Canyon Coaster Park owners optimistic for December opening
- Feds investigating voyeurism incidents at Grand Canyon National Park
