Around the Rim: week of Dec. 22

Tusayan Santa Shack

The public is invited to visit the Santa Shack at Tusayan Town Hall. The shack provides a free shopping experience for local families and individuals. The shack will be open through Dec. 23. More information is available from Tusayan Town Hall at (928) 638-9909.



Grand Canyon community bike ride

A holiday bike parade takes place at 10 a.m. at Albright Training Center Dec. 18. The event is open to residents, who are encouraged to wear their favorite holiday sweater and decorate their bike to show holiday spirit. The ride will make one or two laps around Park Circle.

Grand Canyon blood drive Dec. 21

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a community Blood Drive, sponsored by Vitalant on Dec. 21 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Spots are limited. To sign up visit https://donors.vitalant.org/dwp/portal/dwa and enter “86023” for a zip code.

NPS headquarters under construction

Starting last week, the NPS Headquarters building will be undergoing construction. Accrording to NPS, the project will be ongoing until June 2022.