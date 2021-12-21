New officers selected for Williams Fire; members recognized for service
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Every year Williams Volunteer Fire Department (WFD) selects new officers and recognizes members for their service.
During the department's Dec. 1 regular meeting, Don Mackay was selected by members to serve as chief, replacing Ian James. Chase Pearson is the new assistant fire chief. Jeff Dent, Cameron Maebe and Caleb Burlington will serve as captains.
Mackay has served five years at the department and served as assistant chief for three years. For the last 24 years, Mackay has worked full-time for Shamrock Foods as the northern Arizona transportation manager.
Mackay served with Parker Volunteer Fire for 18 years. During his time with Parker Fire, Mackay was a certified rescue diver, training officer and engineer and served as assistant chief and chief.
Longevity awards
On Dec. 11, during their annual Christmas party, James and Mackay presented years of service and firefighter of the year awards.
Maebe and Justin Sandoval were recognized for 10 years of service to Williams Fire. Kevin Schulte received a 20-year award and John Wagoner was presented a 35-year award.
Maebe was named 2021 Firefighter of the Year for Williams Fire. Maebe has served 10 years with the department.
In his acceptance speech, Maebe recognized Jeff Pettit, who volunteered with Williams Fire for more than 20 years and passed away Aug. 6 from COVID-19.
“The Firefighter of the Year should be Mr. Pettit,” he said. “When we do functions like this and we do all the things that Jeff did, he did a lot, behind the scenes… so, Jeff, thank you for all your years of service and for being in my book, the firefighter of the year."
Williams Volunteer Fire Department was established in 1921. It is an all-volunteer department. The current roster for WFD consists of 21 firefighters and nine support members.
According to National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC), volunteers comprise 67 percent of firefighters in the U.S. Of the total estimated 1,115,000 firefighters across the country, 745,000 are volunteer.
If you are interested in serving your community, contact Williams Fire at (928) 635-4451 Ext 227.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Williams police investigating apparent murder-suicide
- Williams Christmas parade and tree lighting on track for Nov. 27
- Obituary: Marty Yerian
- Obituary: Manuel Lawrence Santana
- Body recovered near Lees Ferry on Colorado River
- Public voices opinions at first hearing for Phantom Ranch Village
- Obituary: Molly Jean Pearson-Anderson
- Canyon Coaster Park owners optimistic for December opening
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Feds investigating voyeurism incidents at Grand Canyon National Park
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: