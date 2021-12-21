Champs: Spelling Bee champion named for Williams Elementary-Middle School
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Spatula was the winning word at the annual spelling bee at Williams Elementary-Middle School Dec. 15.
Lilian Auld, a fourth grade student at WEMS, won first place. Laila Trujillo, also in fourth grade, placed second and Solomon Beebe, a third grade student, won third place.
Auld now advances to the Coconino County Spelling Bee, where she will represent Williams.
The 2022 Coconino County Spelling Bee consists of home, public, charter and private school-students from throughout the county who won their school or district spelling bee.
The County Spelling Bee is coordinated and hosted annually by the County Superintendent of Schools Office. Spectators are welcome to attend.
The Coconino County Spelling Bee will be at 10 a.m., Feb. 5 at the Coconino High School mini-auditorium at 2801 N. Izabel St. in Flagstaff. More information about the county spelling bee is available at (928) 679-8070.
The winner of the county spelling bee will advance to compete with other top spellers at the state level. The Arizona Educational Foundation State Spelling Bee is scheduled for March 19 at Madison Center for the Arts, 5601 North 16th Street, Phoenix, Arizona.
The winner of the state bee will represent Arizona at the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. June 2.
