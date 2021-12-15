OFFERS
Obituary: Loretta Joan Reaves

Originally Published: December 15, 2021 2:43 p.m.

Loretta Joan Reaves went to be with our Lord the morning of November 19, 2021, while in the loving arms of her husband.

She was born to Roy and Hazel (Thompson) Lawrence on October 16, 1948, in Roswell, New Mexico.

She married her soul mate Gene Reaves in Las Vegas, Nevada, on August 31, 1974 and automatically became Mom to three children – Tracie D. Gillium (Glen) of Evansville Wyoming, Rocky G. Reaves (Margie) and Debbie A. Reaves Leck (Dick) of Eureka, Kansas.

She is survived by her husband of Ash Fork, Arizona and her three children. She is also survived by her two sisters Wanda Cordero Lawrence (Gene) and Becky Gross (Mike); brother David Lawrence; 10 grandchildren and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews that she loved with all her heart.

She was a 4-H Leader in Kingman, Arizona, for five years and loved all animals especially her horses.

She loved the outdoors hunting and scouting deer and elk.

She was a lifetime member of the NRA and the Elk Foundation. She was also a skilled cook, baker, artist and seamstress. Loretta and Gene lived in Kansas for five years to be closer to children and grandchildren eventually moving back to the beautiful desert and mountains of Arizona she loved.

She is preceded in death by her father Roy, mother Hazel, sister Dorothy Ray and brother Danny Lawrence and nephews Charles Gross and Zane Zumwalt.

A service will be held at a later date.

