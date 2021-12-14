OFFERS
More snow on the way tonight for Williams and northern Arizona

The San Francisco Peaks received up to 14 inches of snow Dec. 6. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: December 14, 2021 2:46 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – A winter storm warning is in effect for northern Arizona tonight, Dec. 14.

After receiving around two inches of snow last week, more snow is on the way for Williams and parts of northern Arizona.

High winds are already being observed in northern Arizona, and snow is on the way this afternoon, with up to 8 inches of snow predicted for the Williams area, and up to 12 inches for Grand Canyon's North Rim. Approximately 3-5 inches is expected for Grand Canyon’ South Rim.

According to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff, intense snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are expected with strong winds bringing blowing snow and whiteout conditions. Accumulations of snow and ice are expected on roadways.

Strong, gusty southwest winds will develop today, and will continue through Wednesday morning, Dec. 15. Wind gusts up to 60 mph will be likely across the higher terrain tonight, and gusts up to 50 mph will be likely in the lower elevations tonight. Spotty power outages could be possible.

Areas of accumulating snow will be likely above 5,000 feet tonight into early Wednesday morning. Hazardous travel conditions are expected. Areas of snow and blowing snow will be likely above 6,500 feet tonight into early Wednesday, leading to areas of reduced visibility.

The high for the day is expected to reach 47 degrees. Winds are expected to be between 11 and 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Wind will increase this evening.

There is a chance of rain before 8 p.m., with rain and snow beginning around 8 p.m. Snow could be heavy at times, with widespread blowing snow, mainly between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.

The low temperature tonight will be around 13 degrees. Winds will be out of the southwest between 31 to 36 mph, and decreasing after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.

Following the storm, the day will become sunny, with a high near 35 and breezy. Temperatures will remain in the high 30s and low 40s throughout the rest of the week, with no more precipitation forecasted.

