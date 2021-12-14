Community Calendar: week of Dec. 15

Blue Christmas Service Dec. 19

Are you struggling this season due to a loss? Join us as we find strength to make it through in this special service on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. at the Community United Methodist Church, 127 W. Sherman Avenue (on the corner of Second Street and Sherman Avenue) in Williams.

Women's soup luncheon Dec. 15

A Women's Soup luncheon will be held Dec. 15 from 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the Community United Methodist Church in Williams. The luncheon is sponsored by the Sisters in Spirit.

Visit Gingerbread House in Williams

A life sized gingerbread house is now on display at 1099 Allston Way in Williams. Greg and Melinda McClure have been adding to their home annually since 2013. The Gingerbread home features over 30,000 lights, four-feet tall gingerbread men, eight-feet tall candy canes and more. Visitors are welcome to drive by and see the house.

Lions Club Toys for Tots

Williams Lions Club is offering toys for disadvantaged children, ages 0-12. Tags to purchase a gift for a child are located at National Bank of Arizona and Old Trails True Value. Unwrapped toy and the tag should be returned to the same location. More infomation is available from Patty Williams at (928) 853-4974.

Life after Loss support group

A grief support group sponsored by Community United Methodist Church takes place every Monday from 6-7 p.m. The group meets at 127 West Sherman Avenue in Williams. More information is available at (928) 863-4858.

Valle food distribution

St. Mary's Food Bank will be delivering food boxes for Valle residents. Volunteers will assist with the distribution, which takes place at the Cinder Pit located south of Valle Airport on State Route 64. Distribution takes place the second Thursday of the month from 10-11:30 a.m. More information is available from Sue at (928) 899-0819.

Williams Planning and Zoning Dec. 16

The Williams Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a second public hearing for Phantom Ranch Village Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend and speak at the meeting. The commission will forward their recommendations on the development to the Williams City Council who will hold a public meeting Jan. 16. The meeting takes place at Williams Council Chambers at City Hall, 113 S. First Street, Williams.

City to recruit lifeguards

The city will be accepting applications for seasonal lifeguards starting in January 2022, with employment/training beginning in May 2022.

Rotary meetings

Rotarians and prospective Rotarians are invited to attend Rotary meetings and lunch the last Wednesday of each month at noon at Miss Kitty’s Steakhouse, 643 E. Route 66 in Williams.

Open basketball

High School and adult basketball takes place at Williams High School Gym on Monday and Wednesdays from 7-9 p.m.

Williams City Council meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.

Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend WUSD2 Governing Board meetings on the second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School cafeteria on Seventh Street at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.