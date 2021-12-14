Coconino Sheriff's deputies raise money for Special Olympics by rappelling
Originally Published: December 14, 2021 2:14 p.m.
On Dec. 4, Lieutenant Pugh and Sergeant Fulmer represented team Coconino County Sheriff's Office in the Over the Edge fundraising event for Special Olympics Arizona. During the event, officers repelled 27 stories and raised $2,609, which will support more than four athletes for the year.
