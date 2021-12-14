OFFERS
Ash Fork brings home title at I-40 middle school basketball tourney

Ash Fork brought home the title at I-40 middle school basketball tourney Dec. 10. Team members include: Andrea Vazquez, Crystal Nixon, Isabella Grijalva, Eva Flores, Isabella Acosta, Aura Mendez, Dakota Matson, Gracie Staples and Arlette Sotelo-Ayala.

Originally Published: December 14, 2021 2:28 p.m.

Ash Fork Middle School basketball team won the “A” championship title at the I-40 tournament Dec. 10. Chino Valley took home second place and Williams took third.

Williams took third at the I-40 League 'A' tournament Dec. 10. (Photo/Deniz Chavez)

Chino Valley took second at the I-40 League 'A' tournament Dec. 10 in Williams. (Photo/Deniz Chavez)

