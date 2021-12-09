Up to 4 inches of snow for Williams, 7-11 inches for Grand Canyon North Rim tonight

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - The first measurable snowfall is on the way this afternoon, Dec. 9, with up to 4 inches of snow predicted for the Williams area, and up to 11 inches for Grand Canyon's North Rim.

According to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff, gusty southwest winds will bring widespread rain and snow today and tonight, with an 80 percent chance of precipitation.

The high for the day is expected to reach just 42 degrees. Winds are expected to be between 11 and 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

The chance of precipitation increases this evening to 100 percent after 8 p.m. A combination of rain and snow showers are expected between 8 p.m. and midnight, turning to snow after that. The low will be around 26 degrees.

Total accumulation could be from 2 to 4 inches.

On Friday, the forecast is mostly cloudy, gradually becoming sunny with a high near 40 degrees. Winds will remain between 8 to 10 mph, and gust as high as 17 mph.

Winds tonight will remain breezy which will create poor visibility, and keep roads slick. Non-essential travel is not recommended and the weather service recommends delaying travel until conditions improve on Friday.

Grand Canyon

A Winter Weather Advisor is in effect for the Jacob Lake area north of Grand Canyon National Park. The forecast is for 7 to 11 inches of snow to fall overnight.

Grand Canyon South Rim is expected to receive 1 to 3 inches of snow.

Snow is currently falling on the North Rim with temperatures expected to drop to 31 degrees by 5 p.m. There is a slight breeze, with southwest winds around 25 mph. Gusts could reach as high as 40 mph.

The chance of precipitation is 100 percent, with daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible on the North Rim.

Tonight snow continues and may be heavy at times. There may be patchy blowing snow before 3 a.m. The low will be around 15 degrees. Southwest winds will continue between 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent, with new snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches possible at Jacob Lake.

The storm will begin to clear on Friday, with a high near 31. Northwest winds will be 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Another chance of snow is possible Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Even small amounts of snow can lead to very slick and dangerous driving conditions, especially at night. All non-essential travel should be delayed overnight until conditions can improve on Friday.