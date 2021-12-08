OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, Dec. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Marty Yerian

Marty Yerian worked as the Elephant Rocks Golf Course superintendent for 30 years. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Marty Yerian worked as the Elephant Rocks Golf Course superintendent for 30 years. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Originally Published: December 8, 2021 12:56 p.m.

Kevin Martin (Marty) Yerian went home to be with the Lord Dec. 6 after suffering a heart attack at his home in Ash Fork, Arizona.

Marty worked as a city of Williams employee, and retired in 2020 as superintendent at Elephant Rocks Golf Course in Williams after 30 years.

Upon his retirement, he was looking forward to traveling with his wife and enjoying life together.

He will be remembered for his big smile, cowboy hat and desire to share the Lord with everyone he met.

Marty was born on Jan. 9, 1959, in Barberton, Ohio. He moved to Arizona in 1989 to work at Sun Valley Indian School in Holbrook, Arizona. It was here that he met and married his wife, Connie. Together they moved to Ash Fork where they raised their nine children and Marty found employment with the city of Williams.

Marty loved his wife deeply and was proud of his children. He instilled a strong work ethic in his children, as well as a love for the Lord.

Marty never sat still, he went from one project to the next.

He loved working on classic vehicles and enjoyed restoring them from the ground up. There wasn’t a motor he couldn’t fix or a paint job he couldn’t complete. No job was too big. He loved laughing and teaching family and friends and sharing time with his grandchildren.

Marty will be remembered for his generosity and leaves a legacy as a hard worker.

He will be dearly missed.

Marty was preceded in death by his mother, Rosalie Yerian.

Marty is survived by his wife, Connie; children Luke (Keri), Jube (PeriDawn), Israel, Tabbatha (Rader), Myriah, Jennifer (Paul), Troy (Rebecca), Loretta (Brandon) and Flint (Jennifer); 18 grandchildren, one great-grandchild; brothers Lane, Keith and Dirk and father Ralph.

A viewing will be held for Marty at First Baptist Church in Williams, Arizona, on Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m., with services at 11 a.m., followed by a graveside service at Williams Cemetery.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State