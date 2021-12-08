Obituary: Marty Yerian

Kevin Martin (Marty) Yerian went home to be with the Lord Dec. 6 after suffering a heart attack at his home in Ash Fork, Arizona.

Marty worked as a city of Williams employee, and retired in 2020 as superintendent at Elephant Rocks Golf Course in Williams after 30 years.

Upon his retirement, he was looking forward to traveling with his wife and enjoying life together.

He will be remembered for his big smile, cowboy hat and desire to share the Lord with everyone he met.

Marty was born on Jan. 9, 1959, in Barberton, Ohio. He moved to Arizona in 1989 to work at Sun Valley Indian School in Holbrook, Arizona. It was here that he met and married his wife, Connie. Together they moved to Ash Fork where they raised their nine children and Marty found employment with the city of Williams.

Marty loved his wife deeply and was proud of his children. He instilled a strong work ethic in his children, as well as a love for the Lord.

Marty never sat still, he went from one project to the next.

He loved working on classic vehicles and enjoyed restoring them from the ground up. There wasn’t a motor he couldn’t fix or a paint job he couldn’t complete. No job was too big. He loved laughing and teaching family and friends and sharing time with his grandchildren.

Marty will be remembered for his generosity and leaves a legacy as a hard worker.

He will be dearly missed.

Marty was preceded in death by his mother, Rosalie Yerian.

Marty is survived by his wife, Connie; children Luke (Keri), Jube (PeriDawn), Israel, Tabbatha (Rader), Myriah, Jennifer (Paul), Troy (Rebecca), Loretta (Brandon) and Flint (Jennifer); 18 grandchildren, one great-grandchild; brothers Lane, Keith and Dirk and father Ralph.

A viewing will be held for Marty at First Baptist Church in Williams, Arizona, on Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m., with services at 11 a.m., followed by a graveside service at Williams Cemetery.