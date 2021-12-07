OFFERS
Vikings boys win Route 66 Holiday Basketball Classic Tournament

The Williams Vikings hosted the annual Route 66 Holiday Basketball Classic Tournament Dec. 2-4. The Vikings boys came out on top, with the championship win over El Capitan, 59-44. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: December 7, 2021 10:22 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Vikings got off to a great start with strong finishes as they hosted the Route 66 Holiday Basketball Tournament Dec. 2-4.

After a year hiatus, the season-opening tournament drew 12 teams from around the region, including Grand Canyon, Hopi, Fredonia, Bagdad, St. David, Ash Fork, El Capitan, Seligman, Basis-Flagstaff, Joseph City and San Pasqual.

The Vikings boys took the championship win with a 59-44 win over El Capitan.

The boys beat Grand Canyon 74-37 and Hopi 5-24 in pool play Dec. 2

On Dec. 3, the boys beat San Pasqual 70-38.

The wins put the Vikings in good position in the championship bracket where the Vikings beat Basis, 63-38 ,before facing El Capitan in the championship game.

The Lady Vikings were runner-ups in the tournament, falling to Joseph City in the title game, 47-29.

The Lady Vikes beat Grand Canyon 47-35 and Hopi 41-32 in pool play, and snuck by St. David the following day 46-43.

The Lady Vikes advanced to the championship bracket where they beat Hopi 42-37, before ultimately falling to Joseph City in the finals.

The Vikings teams stay at home this week as they face Joseph City, with the girls tip-off at 4 p.m. and the boys at 5:30 p.m.

The teams will host Mohave Accelerated Dec. 14 with the girls playing at 5:30 p.m. and the boys at 7 p.m.

