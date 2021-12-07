OFFERS
Mortensen selected for Maine School Governing Board

Maine Consolidated School. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Maine Consolidated School. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: December 7, 2021 10:26 a.m.

PARKS, Ariz. — Kodi Mortensen was recently selected to fill a governing board position at Maine Consolidated School District in Parks, Arizona.

Coconino County School Superintendent Cheryl Mango-Paget announced the appointment Dec. 2. Mortensen’s appointment began Dec. 6 and expires Dec. 31.

“Kodi will bring a tremendous amount of expertise from the corporate world and day-to-day experience in the public school setting to her new duties,” Mango-Paget said.

According to Coconino County, Mortensen has expressed an intent to run for this seat in the 2022 election for a new term beginning in 2023.

Mortensen graduated from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, where she studied accounting. Her children have attended Maine Consolidated School.

Mortensen is currently employed by Hayne and Company as an accountant.

Information provided by Coconino County

