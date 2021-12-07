Mortensen selected for Maine School Governing Board
PARKS, Ariz. — Kodi Mortensen was recently selected to fill a governing board position at Maine Consolidated School District in Parks, Arizona.
Coconino County School Superintendent Cheryl Mango-Paget announced the appointment Dec. 2. Mortensen’s appointment began Dec. 6 and expires Dec. 31.
“Kodi will bring a tremendous amount of expertise from the corporate world and day-to-day experience in the public school setting to her new duties,” Mango-Paget said.
According to Coconino County, Mortensen has expressed an intent to run for this seat in the 2022 election for a new term beginning in 2023.
Mortensen graduated from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, where she studied accounting. Her children have attended Maine Consolidated School.
Mortensen is currently employed by Hayne and Company as an accountant.
Information provided by Coconino County
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Williams police investigating apparent murder-suicide
- Williams Christmas parade and tree lighting on track for Nov. 27
- Canyon Coaster Park owners optimistic for December opening
- Public meetings planned for Airport Road development north of Williams
- Issue of ambulance response times in Williams sheds light on demands of first responders
- Police arrest bank robbery suspect at Prescott Valley home after barricade
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Public voices opinions at first hearing for Phantom Ranch Village
- Obituary: Manuel Lawrence Santana
- From New York City to the Grand Canyon, wrangler lives her dream
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: