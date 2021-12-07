KLC gift wrapping fundraiser through Dec. 16
Originally Published: December 7, 2021 11:55 a.m.
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Kaibab Learning Center, a nonprofit daycare located in Grand Canyon Village, is offering to wrap your holiday gifts.
To help get gifts ready in time for the holiday, the center is hosting a gift wrapping party through Dec. 16.
KLC will be accepting gifts to be wrapped starting Nov. 22. The last day to drop any gifts off is Dec. 16. To drop off gifts, use the side door at KLC.
Prices vary depending on the size of the gift.
More information is available at klccanyonkids@gmail.com.
Most Read
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Williams police investigating apparent murder-suicide
- Williams Christmas parade and tree lighting on track for Nov. 27
- Canyon Coaster Park owners optimistic for December opening
- Public meetings planned for Airport Road development north of Williams
- Issue of ambulance response times in Williams sheds light on demands of first responders
- Police arrest bank robbery suspect at Prescott Valley home after barricade
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Public voices opinions at first hearing for Phantom Ranch Village
- Obituary: Manuel Lawrence Santana
- From New York City to the Grand Canyon, wrangler lives her dream
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: