KLC gift wrapping fundraiser through Dec. 16

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Kaibab Learning Center, a nonprofit daycare located in Grand Canyon Village, is offering to wrap your holiday gifts.

To help get gifts ready in time for the holiday, the center is hosting a gift wrapping party through Dec. 16.

KLC will be accepting gifts to be wrapped starting Nov. 22. The last day to drop any gifts off is Dec. 16. To drop off gifts, use the side door at KLC.

Prices vary depending on the size of the gift.

More information is available at klccanyonkids@gmail.com.