Judy Martinez welcomed as general manager at Williams-Grand Canyon News
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams Grand Canyon News recently announced that Judy Martinez has been promoted to general manager of the Williams-Grand Canyon News and the Navajo-Hopi Observer effective Dec. 1.
Martinez has worked for Western News & Info, the newspapers parent company, since December of 2018. She is originally from Phoenix but her family moved to Williams in 1970. Martinez grew up in Williams and graduated from Williams High School. She attended Yavapai Community College. Most of her family and her in-laws live in Williams and Flagstaff.
Prior to her promotion, Martinez was employed as business manager for Williams-Grand Canyon News and the Navajo-Hopi Observer.
In her new position, Martinez will be responsible for managing the daily newspaper operations for the both papers, including budgets and optimizing expenses. She will also oversee operations for publication of tour guides, magazines, maps and all other special publications produced by the newspapers.
“We already have a wonderful editorial and sales staff in place for both papers who, for the most part, have worked together for years, so that makes my life easier,” she said. “They are professionals and know what needs to be done and when.”
While Martinez has worked in a variety of office settings from government to banking, medical and construction, and has a lot of experience, newspapers are a new experience for her.
“This is the first newspaper I have worked for and have learned so much from the publisher and the staff,” she said. “I had no idea how much work goes into a weekly newspaper.”
While Martinez enjoys camping, taking road trips, reading and caring for her ‘fur babies (dogs), she is also looking forward to her new position and its importance in the community.
“I am looking forward to getting out and meeting the people in our community that we serve, reconnecting with ones I know and connecting with ones I don’t know,” she said. “Our newspapers and websites play a vital role in providing local, timely advertising and information that isn’t available anywhere else.”
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Williams police investigating apparent murder-suicide
- Williams Christmas parade and tree lighting on track for Nov. 27
- Canyon Coaster Park owners optimistic for December opening
- Public meetings planned for Airport Road development north of Williams
- Issue of ambulance response times in Williams sheds light on demands of first responders
- Police arrest bank robbery suspect at Prescott Valley home after barricade
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Public voices opinions at first hearing for Phantom Ranch Village
- Obituary: Manuel Lawrence Santana
- From New York City to the Grand Canyon, wrangler lives her dream
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: