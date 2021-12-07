Grand Canyon Angel Tree project underway

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — For those interested in helping others this holiday season, the Grand Canyon Angel Tree project is now underway.

An annual community outreach program that helps supply Christmas gifts to children in the Grand Canyon and Tusayan communities, the program is hosted by Delaware North in Grand Canyon National Park.

Every year, a tree is put up in the Grand

Canyon Village Market that is decorated with angel ornaments representing local children that are in need.



The public is asked to adopt an angel from the tree, and return the purchased gift to the store for wrapping and distribution.

In addition to the Angel Tree, holiday food baskets are also provided to families and individuals in need.

This year, the program is asking for assistance from businesses and the public to help make the event successful.

Currently, angels can be selected from the tree and financial assistance is being accepted. Donations can be sent by mail or dropped off at the customer service desk at the Canyon Village Market.

Additionally, an angel tree gift wrapping party will take place at the Yavapai Lodge Atrium Dec. 14 from 2-4 p.m.

Community members are invited to distributed. Wrapping supplies and food will be provided.

A food basket packing event will be held Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. at the Canyon Village Market. The public is invited to help assemble holiday food baskets that are then given out to local families.

In past years, the program was able to provide assistance to more than 100 families in Valle, Tusayan and Grand Canyon

More information is available from Kaitie Christiansen, environmental risk manager at Delaware North at (928) 266-5840 or KChristiansen@delawarenorth.com.