OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, Dec. 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Grand Canyon Angel Tree project underway

The Grand Canyon Angel Tree is now up at the General Store.
Stock photo

The Grand Canyon Angel Tree is now up at the General Store.

Originally Published: December 7, 2021 11:36 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — For those interested in helping others this holiday season, the Grand Canyon Angel Tree project is now underway.

An annual community outreach program that helps supply Christmas gifts to children in the Grand Canyon and Tusayan communities, the program is hosted by Delaware North in Grand Canyon National Park.

Every year, a tree is put up in the Grand

Canyon Village Market that is decorated with angel ornaments representing local children that are in need.

The public is asked to adopt an angel from the tree, and return the purchased gift to the store for wrapping and distribution.

In addition to the Angel Tree, holiday food baskets are also provided to families and individuals in need.

This year, the program is asking for assistance from businesses and the public to help make the event successful.

Currently, angels can be selected from the tree and financial assistance is being accepted. Donations can be sent by mail or dropped off at the customer service desk at the Canyon Village Market.

Additionally, an angel tree gift wrapping party will take place at the Yavapai Lodge Atrium Dec. 14 from 2-4 p.m.

Community members are invited to distributed. Wrapping supplies and food will be provided.

A food basket packing event will be held Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. at the Canyon Village Market. The public is invited to help assemble holiday food baskets that are then given out to local families.

In past years, the program was able to provide assistance to more than 100 families in Valle, Tusayan and Grand Canyon

More information is available from Kaitie Christiansen, environmental risk manager at Delaware North at (928) 266-5840 or KChristiansen@delawarenorth.com.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State