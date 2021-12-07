Community Calendar: Week of Dec. 8

Visit Gingerbread House in Williams

A life sized gingerbread house is now on display at 1099 Allston Way in Williams.

Greg and Melinda McClure have been adding to their home annually since 2013. Visitors are welcome to drive by and see the house.

WUSD winter band and choir concert Dec. 8

The WUSD winter concert is at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Williams Elementary-Middle School auditorium.

WEMS winter performance Dec. 15

Third graders at WEMS will be holding their winter performance at 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at Parenteau Auditorium at WEMS.

Lions Club Toys for Tots

Williams Lions Club is offering toys for disadvantaged children, ages 0-12. Tags to purchase a gift for a child are located at National Bank of Arizona and Old Trails True Value. Unwrapped toy and the tag should be returned to the same location. More information is available from Patty Williams at (928) 853-4974. The deadline to add a child is Dec. 12.

Women's soup luncheon

A Women's Soup luncheon will be held Dec. 15 from 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the Community United Methodist Church in Williams. The luncheon is sponsored by the Sisters in Spirit.

Williams Christian Chess Club

Williams Christian Chess Club takes place on Fridays at 4 p.m. at Family Harvest Chuch in Williams. Everyone is welcome to participate. There are regular visits from chess master Paul Stainthorpe.

Lessons and carols Dec. 12

St Johns Episcopal-Lutheran Church will be hosting Lessons and Carols Dec 12 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the church. The event is open to the public.

Valle food distribution

St. Mary's Food Bank will be delivering food boxes for Valle residents. Volunteers will assist with the distribution, which takes place at the Cinder Pit located south of Valle Airport on State Route 64. Distribution takes place the second Thursday of the month from 10-11:30 a.m. More information is available from Sue at (928) 899-0819.

Life after Loss support group

A grief support group sponsored by Community United Methodist Church takes place every Monday from 6-7 p.m. starting Dec. 6. The group meets at 127 West Sherman Avenue in Williams. More information is available at (928) 863-4858.