City of Williams happenings week of Dec. 8
The Williams City Council meets Dec. 9 for a regular meeting. Items on the agenda include:
Presentation to honor Williams Police Chief Herman Nixon, who is retiring at the end of this month.
Council will hear its third and final reading of Ordinance No. 985 relating to the regulation of recreational marijuana and setting forth violations, enforcement, and penalties.
Consideration and action of the second reading of Ordinance No. 986 for the Williams Utility Service Boundary Refinement.
The council meets at City Hall at 7:30 p.m.. The meeting is open to the public.
The Williams Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a second public hearing for Phantom Ranch Village Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend and speak at the meeting.
The commission will forward their recommendations on the development to the Williams City Council who will hold a public meeting Jan. 16.
Both meetings begin at 7 p.m. at the Williams Council Chambers at City Hall, 113 S. First Street, Williams.
For a run down on the first public meeting, visit www.williamsnews.com/news/2021/nov/23/public-voices-opinions-first-hearing-phantom-ranch/
