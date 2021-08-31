Williams Fire hosts Labor Day Celebration Sept. 4-5

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — After fireworks were canceled for the Fourth of July because of extreme fire conditions, Williams Fire Department (WFD) made plans for a Labor Day weekend fireworks show and celebration.

The event, sponsored by the city of Williams, takes place Sept. 4-5, with firework planned for Sunday night.

A brew festival put on by Grand Canyon Brewery will feature 6-10 breweries, with awards presented Sept. 5.

The event is family friendly — Williams Fire is renting up to six bounce houses for children and will have a booth set up for the public to visit. The event is free of charge.

Vendors, food trucks and bounce houses will be available from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Sunday. The brew festival will be Sunday only from 1-7 p.m.

The firework show will start at 8 p.m. Sept. 5.

Parking for viewing the firework show will be available at the Rodeo Grounds

The show will be fired from the Sweetwater property owned by the city of Williams and located on the west side of Airport Road, just north of Interstate 40.

The show will feature 984 firework shells and eight cakes that feature between 20-151 shots. The shells will be between three and 10 inches.

All proceeds from the event will go to Williams Volunteer Fire Department.

Airport Road closure Sept. 5

WFD will be closing Airport Road for 15 minutes before the firework show and approximately 15 minutes after the show.

The show will last approximately 30 minutes causing the road to be closed for approximately one hour.

WFD will have the road barricaded from approximately 7:45 p.m. until 8:45 p.m. The road will be blocked on the north end at Airport Road and Ellen Way. The road will be blocked on the south end at Airport Road and Frank Way.

Williams Fire is asking the public to plan accordingly during this time asa traffic will be turned around or rerouted.

"If you plan to wait, please park safely off the road and do not block the intersection or pubic roads as we still need access for emergency response," said WFD Assistant Chief Don Mackay.

In the event of an emergency call 911 and crews will accommodate your needs by sending appropriate resources to your location.