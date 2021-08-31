Williams Fire hosts Labor Day Celebration Sept. 4-5
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — After fireworks were canceled for the Fourth of July because of extreme fire conditions, Williams Fire Department (WFD) made plans for a Labor Day weekend fireworks show and celebration.
The event, sponsored by the city of Williams, takes place Sept. 4-5, with firework planned for Sunday night.
A brew festival put on by Grand Canyon Brewery will feature 6-10 breweries, with awards presented Sept. 5.
The event is family friendly — Williams Fire is renting up to six bounce houses for children and will have a booth set up for the public to visit. The event is free of charge.
Vendors, food trucks and bounce houses will be available from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Sunday. The brew festival will be Sunday only from 1-7 p.m.
The firework show will start at 8 p.m. Sept. 5.
Parking for viewing the firework show will be available at the Rodeo Grounds
The show will be fired from the Sweetwater property owned by the city of Williams and located on the west side of Airport Road, just north of Interstate 40.
The show will feature 984 firework shells and eight cakes that feature between 20-151 shots. The shells will be between three and 10 inches.
All proceeds from the event will go to Williams Volunteer Fire Department.
Airport Road closure Sept. 5
WFD will be closing Airport Road for 15 minutes before the firework show and approximately 15 minutes after the show.
The show will last approximately 30 minutes causing the road to be closed for approximately one hour.
WFD will have the road barricaded from approximately 7:45 p.m. until 8:45 p.m. The road will be blocked on the north end at Airport Road and Ellen Way. The road will be blocked on the south end at Airport Road and Frank Way.
Williams Fire is asking the public to plan accordingly during this time asa traffic will be turned around or rerouted.
"If you plan to wait, please park safely off the road and do not block the intersection or pubic roads as we still need access for emergency response," said WFD Assistant Chief Don Mackay.
In the event of an emergency call 911 and crews will accommodate your needs by sending appropriate resources to your location.
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Rangers seek missing hiker in Grand Canyon National Park
- Obituary: James Ellery Ryant III
- Soaring into Williams: New glider business offers rides for adventure seekers in Williams
- Flagstaff Medical Center responds to high spread of COVID-19
- Two rescued after becoming stranded in Sycamore Canyon
- Williams High School multi-class reunion Sept. 10-11 to feature comedian Carlos Oscar
- Body of missing Hungarian found below South Rim
- Storm floods Museum Fire Burn Scar in Flagstaff, rainfall equal to 200 to 500 year event
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Obituary: Jeffrey Leon Lawrence Pettit
- Flagstaff Medical Center responds to high spread of COVID-19
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- City of Flagstaff to require masks again
- Williams’ Labor Day celebration to feature fireworks and brew festival
- Obituary: Libby Martinez
- Update: Woman killed after being struck by train in Williams
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: