OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, Aug. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Vikings soccer begins inaugural season

The Vikings soccer team includes: (Back row) Coach Bob Lehman, Karol Castillo Nava, Rego Salinas, Ben Burlington, Brandon Del Villar Martinez and Brian Arredondo Gonzalez, and (front row) Fern Chatters, Jesse Pruett, Brock McCarthy and Cheyanne Ledlow. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

The Vikings soccer team includes: (Back row) Coach Bob Lehman, Karol Castillo Nava, Rego Salinas, Ben Burlington, Brandon Del Villar Martinez and Brian Arredondo Gonzalez, and (front row) Fern Chatters, Jesse Pruett, Brock McCarthy and Cheyanne Ledlow. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: August 31, 2021 9:40 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — With the popularity of youth soccer programs in Williams over the past few years, Williams High School has taken the plunge and organized the school’s first co-ed soccer team.

Under the coaching of teacher Bob Lehman, the Vikings have a full schedule with their first game Oct. 31.

photo

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State