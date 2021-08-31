One shot at a time
Originally Published: August 31, 2021 1:32 p.m.
Grand Canyon Superintendent Ed Keable receives his COVID-19 vaccine from Janet Bawcom in March at the Grand Canyon Clinic.
The clinic continues to offer vaccines every other Thursday, subject to increase or decrease based on demand. As of Aug. 24, there have been a total of 235 cases in the 86023 zip code since the beginning of the pandemic.
