Obituary: James (Jim) Jensen

With great sadness we share that James (Jim) Jensen went to be with Jesus shortly before midnight on August 12, 2021.

He leaves behind his wife, (Peggy), his daughters (Madison, Bristol, Kailey), son in law (Jim) and grandchildren (Charli and Colton).

He lived a full life of bantering with friends, creatively fixing toys and vehicles, building beautiful pieces of furniture and generously giving his time and resources to neighbors and the community.

He always lent a helping hand, firewood, building experience or vehicle repairs for neighbors that needed support. He loved working for Young Life for the last 24 years, 17 of those in his role at Lost Canyon in Williams, Arizona. He enjoyed his time as a cowboy and doing shows with the Cataract Creek Gang, practicing his gun tricks and wearing chaps while talking to people from around the world visiting this town.

He was thankful to walk alongside the community at First Baptist Church of Williams, where he was a faithful leader. He could always be found at the sporting events for his children, tinkering with a vehicle (or five), on long jeep rides exploring the forest with his wife and playing with his grandkids that he loved so dearly.

The loss of him this side of heaven leaves a crater in the community and the family’s lives. He was a faithful husband, father, grandfather, friend, neighbor and co-laborer... the echoes of his generosity, faithfulness, creativity, compassion and kindness will go forward with all who knew him and forever be carried close to their hearts.

He was a quiet, faithful man that brought comfort, support, care and creativity to so many peoples lives in his years here on earth. He was a man that knew no strangers and called many friends and neighbors.

The Celebration of Life for Jim is open to the community and anyone who would like to celebrate his life and what he meant to so many people. Celebration of Life for Jim Jensen is Sunday, Sept. 26 at 4:30 p.m. at Lost Canyon, with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that those interested can make donations to the scholarship fund for Williams High School students attending trade schools or towards Williams Young Life. Details for both of these will be available soon.

If you would like to share memories or pictures of Jim, so they can bring comfort and be remembered for the family and community, please visit https://tinyurl.com/JimJensenmemorialsite.

