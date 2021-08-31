Man dies while on river trip after 50 foot fall at Deer Creek
Grand Canyon Rangers respond to multiple rescues and a fatality at park
Originally Published: August 31, 2021 1:22 p.m.
Most Read
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Rangers seek missing hiker in Grand Canyon National Park
- Obituary: James Ellery Ryant III
- Soaring into Williams: New glider business offers rides for adventure seekers in Williams
- Flagstaff Medical Center responds to high spread of COVID-19
- Two rescued after becoming stranded in Sycamore Canyon
- Williams High School multi-class reunion Sept. 10-11 to feature comedian Carlos Oscar
- Body of missing Hungarian found below South Rim
- Storm floods Museum Fire Burn Scar in Flagstaff, rainfall equal to 200 to 500 year event
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Obituary: Jeffrey Leon Lawrence Pettit
- Flagstaff Medical Center responds to high spread of COVID-19
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- City of Flagstaff to require masks again
- Williams’ Labor Day celebration to feature fireworks and brew festival
- Obituary: Libby Martinez
- Update: Woman killed after being struck by train in Williams
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: