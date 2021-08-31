K9 joins Grand Canyon ranks for patrols and narcotics detection

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. ⁠— Grand Canyon National Park recently announced its newest addition to the Visitor and Resource Protection Division — a one-and-a-half-year-old male Belgian Malinois named Mazi.

Mazi is a dual-purpose K9 certified in patrol functions and narcotics detection.

He has been training for his new job since April, learning obedience, scent detection and control.

Over eight weeks, Mazi and his Ranger K9 Handler, Officer Hearns, completed over 300 hours of basic training at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

They are now a certified K9 team. Mazi joins the K9 ranks of 11 other K9 teams across the National Park Service.