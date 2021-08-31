K9 joins Grand Canyon ranks for patrols and narcotics detection
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park recently announced its newest addition to the Visitor and Resource Protection Division — a one-and-a-half-year-old male Belgian Malinois named Mazi.
Mazi is a dual-purpose K9 certified in patrol functions and narcotics detection.
He has been training for his new job since April, learning obedience, scent detection and control.
Over eight weeks, Mazi and his Ranger K9 Handler, Officer Hearns, completed over 300 hours of basic training at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
They are now a certified K9 team. Mazi joins the K9 ranks of 11 other K9 teams across the National Park Service.
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Rangers seek missing hiker in Grand Canyon National Park
- Obituary: James Ellery Ryant III
- Soaring into Williams: New glider business offers rides for adventure seekers in Williams
- Flagstaff Medical Center responds to high spread of COVID-19
- Two rescued after becoming stranded in Sycamore Canyon
- Williams High School multi-class reunion Sept. 10-11 to feature comedian Carlos Oscar
- Body of missing Hungarian found below South Rim
- Storm floods Museum Fire Burn Scar in Flagstaff, rainfall equal to 200 to 500 year event
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Obituary: Jeffrey Leon Lawrence Pettit
- Flagstaff Medical Center responds to high spread of COVID-19
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- City of Flagstaff to require masks again
- Williams’ Labor Day celebration to feature fireworks and brew festival
- Obituary: Libby Martinez
- Update: Woman killed after being struck by train in Williams
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: