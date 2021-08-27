Ducey orders flags at half-staff for U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan
PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff through Aug. 30 in honor of the U.S. service members killed during the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.
“Today is a tragic day for our nation. I am sending my deepest condolences and prayers to the loved ones of the U.S. forces killed and wounded in today’s terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan,” Ducey said. “I am horrified by this attack on our brave service members as well as other innocent civilians in the area.”
Ducey stated that Arizona joins all Americans in condemning the attack in the strongest possible terms.
“As we mourn the dead, we must also recognize the context for this terrible attack,” he said. “American troops have fought, bled and died in Afghanistan for two decades to keep this country from once again becoming a safe haven for terrorists. We are now seeing in real time how the recent action to withdraw from Afghanistan has made America and the world less safe.”
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Flagstaff Medical Center responds to high spread of COVID-19
- Rangers seek missing hiker in Grand Canyon National Park
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Obituary: James Ellery Ryant III
- Storm floods Museum Fire Burn Scar in Flagstaff, rainfall equal to 200 to 500 year event
- Soaring into Williams: New glider business offers rides for adventure seekers in Williams
- Grand Canyon issues missing person search for Hungarian national
- Obituary: Luz Ortiz
- Storm floods Museum Fire Burn Scar in Flagstaff, rainfall equal to 200 to 500 year event
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Obituary: Jeffrey Leon Lawrence Pettit
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Tractor-trailer collision claims one on I-40
- Flagstaff Medical Center responds to high spread of COVID-19
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- City of Flagstaff to require masks again
- Update: Woman killed after being struck by train in Williams
- Obituary: Libby Martinez
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: