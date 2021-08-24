OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Aug. 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Williams golfers named championship winners

The Northern Arizona Senior Women’s Championship was held at Elephant Rocks Golf Course Aug. 17. Two Williams golfers emerged as the champions. Luanne Lea (left) won low net and Janet Cothren (right) won low gross. (Photo/Sharon Gibson)

The Northern Arizona Senior Women’s Championship was held at Elephant Rocks Golf Course Aug. 17. Two Williams golfers emerged as the champions. Luanne Lea (left) won low net and Janet Cothren (right) won low gross. (Photo/Sharon Gibson)

Originally Published: August 24, 2021 12:07 p.m.

The Northern Arizona Senior Women’s Championship was held at Elephant Rocks Golf Course Aug. 17. Two Williams golfers emerged as the champions. Luanne Lea won low net and Janet Cothren won low gross.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Photo: Ladies golf champs
Local women take top honors at Seniors Championship
Williams golfers win at State Seniors Golf Tourney
Women golfers hit the links at Club Championship
Photo: Coconino County Amateur Golf Championship winners
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State