Williams golfers named championship winners
Originally Published: August 24, 2021 12:07 p.m.
The Northern Arizona Senior Women’s Championship was held at Elephant Rocks Golf Course Aug. 17. Two Williams golfers emerged as the champions. Luanne Lea won low net and Janet Cothren won low gross.
Most Read
- Storm floods Museum Fire Burn Scar in Flagstaff, rainfall equal to 200 to 500 year event
- Flagstaff Medical Center responds to high spread of COVID-19
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Rangers seek missing hiker in Grand Canyon National Park
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Police Chief Herman Nixon announces retirement
- Obituary: Luz Ortiz
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Sparing Honanki: Archaeologists work with fire fighters to save heritage sites during Rafael Fire
- Harvey Howell Memorial Rodeo coming Aug. 21
- Storm floods Museum Fire Burn Scar in Flagstaff, rainfall equal to 200 to 500 year event
- Obituary: Jeffrey Leon Lawrence Pettit
- Tractor-trailer collision claims one on I-40
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Flagstaff Medical Center responds to high spread of COVID-19
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Update: Woman killed after being struck by train in Williams
- City of Flagstaff to require masks again
- Obituary: Libby Martinez
- Raising Prescott: Misplaced sympathy for man who tried to kill people during high-speed evasion
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: