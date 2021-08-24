St. Mary's Food Bank to deliver boxes at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Williams

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Those seeking food assistance in the Williams area can receive a St. Mary’s food box at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Williams.

St. Mary’s is handing out boxes the second Friday of each month from 11 a.m. -12:30 p.m. The next day St. Mary’s will be in Williams is Sept. 10. Recipients will need to bring an I.D.

According to St. Mary’s, the organization is hoping to bring St. Joseph Catholic Church on as a permanent location.

In January, the Williams Food Pantry and More closed its doors after more than three years in operation at their location on Third Street.

The Pantry found a temporary location at the Williams Rodeo Grounds for food deliveries. Their last day to hand out boxes was in July.

More information is available from St. Mary’s Food Bank at (602) 242-FOOD (3663).