OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Aug. 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver

On Aug. 16, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, National Park Rangers and volunteers extricated a body from a vehicle that fell 600 feet off a ledge into Lake Powell near Hite Marina. According to Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle has been missing since September 2020. It was located because of receding waters at Lake Powell. This incident remains under investigation. (Photo/Garfield County Sheriff’s Office)

On Aug. 16, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, National Park Rangers and volunteers extricated a body from a vehicle that fell 600 feet off a ledge into Lake Powell near Hite Marina. According to Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle has been missing since September 2020. It was located because of receding waters at Lake Powell. This incident remains under investigation. (Photo/Garfield County Sheriff’s Office)

Originally Published: August 24, 2021 11:47 a.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$2

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$20

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Williams subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Hopi man dies in cliff jumping accident near Glen Canyon Dam
Utah man drowns in Lake Powell; Arizona Strip proves deadly in summer heat
Drowning victim recovered at 249 feet from Wahweap Marina near Page
Agencies check for safety and Operating Under the Influence at Lake Powell
Sheriff’s office investigating possible suicide at Horseshoe Bend near Page
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State