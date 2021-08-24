Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
Missing person search initiated near Hermit Creek
Update:
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona man reported missing last weekend while on a hike in Grand Canyon National Park was found alive.
National Park Service officials say 48-year-old Arturo Hernandez was located about 2 p.m. by search and rescue personnel in a helicopter.
They said Hernandez was found along the Hermit Trail near Breezy Point and was in stable condition and awaiting helicopter evacuation.
Park officials said the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of two overdue hikers on the Hermit Trail early Aug. 23.
Several hours later, one overdue hiker reached the trailhead without incident but the other hiker — Hernandez — did not.
Hernandez, of Surprise, had been last seen east of Hermit Creek Camp on the Tonto Trail around 11 a.m. Sunday.
Park rangers hiked the Hermit Trail and did an aerial search Monday, but were unable to locate Hernandez.
Tuesday's search involved six ground teams and a National Park Service helicopter and was focused on areas near the Hermit and Tonto trails and the Monument Creek drainage.
Original story:
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – The National Park Service (NPS) is conducting a missing person search for a hiker reported missing Aug. 23.
On Aug. 23 at approximately 4:30 a.m., the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of two overdue hikers on the Hermit Trail within Grand Canyon National Park. Several hours later one overdue hiker reached the trailhead without incident.
The other hiker, Arturo Hernandez, 48, of Surprise, Arizona was last seen east of Hermit Creek Camp on the Tonto Trail on Aug. 22 at approximately 11 a.m.
On Aug. 23, rangers hiked the Hermit Trail and performed aerial searching and were unable to locate Hernandez.
Today’s operations include six ground teams of 12 people total as well as aerial searches with the National Park Service helicopter. Search efforts will focus on areas near the Hermit and Tonto Trails as well as the Monument Creek drainage.
Hernandez is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen carrying a dark gray daypack, and wearing a blue shirt, black athletic shorts, and black Nike shoes.
In addition to the search and rescue operation, the National Park Service is also conducting a missing persons investigation. Any individual with information on the location of Arturo Hernandez should call or text the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch Tipline at 888-653-0009, fill out the online form, or email nps_isb@nps.gov.
