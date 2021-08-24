From the desk of the librarian: week of Aug. 25

The Williams Public Library is hosting its series of summer events on the following dates:

Seed Harvesting 101 Thursday, Aug. 5 at 3 p.m.

Hear about the importance of seed harvesting and learn how to gather your own seeds.

Take & Make Kit: Owl Pellet Dissection While supplies last

Pick up a kit from the checkout counter to learn about the forest food chain.

Harry Potter Book Club Thursday, Aug. 26

"After hours" 5–6 p.m.

We will be discussing the final book of the series, Deathly Hallows.

Potluck Book Club Friday, Aug. 27

"After hours" 5–6 p.m.



A casual book club for food lovers. Bring a dish to share and talk about whatever you happen to be reading at the moment.

Knitting Club Every Tuesday

5–7 p.m.

Come knit or crochet with others from the community. All experience levels welcome. Bring your own yarn and needles or hooks.

Crafternoon: Upcycling Old Reader's Digests Tuesday, Aug. 31

4– 6 p.m.

Join us for an all ages crafting afternoon! We will be turning old Reader's Digest Condensed Books into decorative signs, picture frames, and secret keepsake boxes.

Computer Tutoring Wednesday mornings 9, 10, 11 or noon

Sign up for a 50-minute, one-on-one tutoring session with the library staff.

Williams Writers Workshop Every Wednesday

5–6 p.m.

A group for writers to help each other grow through critique, feedback, and camaraderie. Note, the library will be open from 5 to 6 p.m. for this special program only.