Wed, Aug. 25
Coconino County reports 19,172 total COVID cases since start of pandemic

(Photo/Adobe Stock)

(Photo/Adobe Stock)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: August 24, 2021 10:23 a.m.

A total of 19,172 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported among Coconino County residents from March 15, 2020 – Aug. 14.

Grand Canyon Village has recorded 231cases since the start of the pandemic.

The Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 988,714 confirmed cases and 18,600 deaths in the state, since the pandemic began.

In the U.S., there have been 37,583,545 cases reported since Jan. 21, 2020 and 625,375 deaths, according to the CDC.

