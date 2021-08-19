Grand Canyon issues missing person search for Hungarian national
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – The National Park Service (NPS) is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing person on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.
Gabor Berczi-Tomcsanyi, 45, a Hungarian national, is believed to have traveled to the South Rim on or around July 19.
On Aug. 9, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Detectives contacted Grand Canyon rangers and shortly thereafter, rangers were able to locate Berczi-Tomcsanyi's vehicle at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center.
Berczi-Tomcsanyi is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, 176 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Grand Canyon rangers are asking anyone who may have seen or interacted with Berczi-Tomcsanyi to please call or text the NPS Investigative Services Branch (ISB) Tip Line at 888-653-0009; or online at www.nps.gov/ISB or by email at nps_isb@nps.gov.
Information provided by NPS
