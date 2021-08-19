AZGFD makes changes to archery-only nonpermit-tag deer seasons

PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department advises hunters who plan to be in the field for the archery-only nonpermit-tag deer seasons — the first of which begins Aug. 20 — to make sure the game management units (GMUs) where they intend to hunt are open.

All hunters should refer to pages 34-35 in the “2021-2022 Arizona Hunting Regulations," as there have been several changes to the season dates and hunt structures. There are several GMUs that are not open to hunting in August, December and/or January; some have been included in the random draw while others have been designated only for the take of antlered white-tailed deer.

