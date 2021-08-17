OFFERS
Williams Stand Down offers resources for veterans

Shelley Wrigley and Kimberly Thurston with American Legion Cordova Post 13 in Williams (left), hand out blankets, boots, socks and other cold weather items to veterans during a previous Williams Stand Down in Williams. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

Shelley Wrigley and Kimberly Thurston with American Legion Cordova Post 13 in Williams (left), hand out blankets, boots, socks and other cold weather items to veterans during a previous Williams Stand Down in Williams. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: August 17, 2021 11:11 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Veterans helping veterans, that’s the goal of the Matthew J. Broehm Memorial Stand Down, which will be distributing clothing and providing essential services to homeless and at-risk veterans Sept. 10

“This is for needy veterans who need assistance or are at-risk, which we do have in northern Arizona,” said organizer Rodger Ely.

Multiple organizations will be in Williams to offer veterans assistance with employment, housing, personal care, clothing and more.

Northern Arizona University will be on hand to provide dental services, with other groups providing vision and medical care.

Groups such as Catholic Charities, the Department of Economic Security, Arizona Department of Transportation, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and Vitalant will provide essential services to veterans with needs such as court information, notary, hygiene, pet care, pension and survivor benefits and more.

“No veteran should be embarrassed to come out here, these organizations are here to help navigate the systems and provide care to those in need,” Ely said.

While the Stand Down has become an annual event in Flagstaff, Ely said this is the second time it has been offered in Williams. He said it is difficult to know how big of a population there is within the veteran community that may be in need of these type of items.

“With Flagstaff’s COVID mitigations, we are bringing a lot more resources to Williams and will be reaching out to needy veterans across northern Arizona,” Ely said. “We want to reach out to every veteran that can use these services.”

About Matthew J. Broehm

Lance Cpl. Matthew J. Broehm, of Williams, was killed while conducting combat operations on Nov. 4, 2010, in the Helmand Province, Afghanistan. He was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Pendleton, Calif.

He had served in the Marines for three years. His family said he was devoted to God and his country. His desire was that others would know his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. His biggest dream was to become a youth pastor and to share Jesus Christ with all the youth.

Stand Down details

The Matthew J. Broehm Stand Down takes place Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Williams Recreation Center at 300 W. Railroad Ave. in Williams.

The event is being provided by the Arizona Department of Veterans Services with support from Coconino County and the city of Williams.

More information about the Stand Down is available from Ely at (928) 380-6027.

