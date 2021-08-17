OFFERS
Obituary: Phillis Angliss-Rosso

Originally Published: August 17, 2021 10:40 a.m.

Two months shy of 95, Phyllis Angliss-Rosso, passed away on June 19, 2021.

This charming and bright-eyed lady approached life with a can-do spirit. Fiercely independent and energetic, she managed to earn college and master’s degrees while raising three children.

She taught social studies, and was a reporter for the Williams-Grand Canyon News in Arizona. She was a resident of Parks, Arizona and owned the Parks Store for many years.

On stage, off stage, Phyllis loved to entertain her extended family (including four great-grandchildren) and dear friends.

Phyllis Angliss-Rosso is survived by her daughters: Kim Angliss-Gage and her husband Robert Gage Jr., Yorktown Heights and Robin Merante, Dublin, OH; her grandchildren: Lisa Angliss, Broomfield, CO, Gregory Merante and his wife Lauren, Dublin, OH, Leslie Grant and her husband Charlie, Boxford, MA, David Merante, Burlington, VT and Alex Ryysylainen, Edgewater, CO; her great-grandchildren: Jack and Kylie Merante, and Ameilia and James Grant; and her sister Claire Carlson, Garden City, NY.

Phyllis (aka Mom, Grandma, Miema and Miemie) will forever be in our hearts.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Phyllis J. Angliss-Rosso, please visit our Tribute Store.

