Tue, Aug. 17
Obituary: Luz Ortiz

Originally Published: August 17, 2021 10:47 a.m.

It is with deep sadness the family Luz Ortiz of Williams, announces she passed away at home Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Luz was born in Zacatecas, Mexico and moved to Williams in 1962 where she and her husband Roberto raised their family of six sons; Robert, Joe, Horacio, Jamie, Stevie (Rita), Martin and two daughters, Maricela (Dietrich) and Lucy Adams (Martin). She was preceded in death by her husband; Roberto and two sons; Robert and Joe. She is also survived by two sisters and one brother along with; 42 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

She was the heart of the family, strong and courageous as well as loving, kind a nurturing to all. She enjoyed being a mother and homemaker and loved being surrounded by her grandchildren to whom she was affectionately referred to as “Grandma Pancakes” in honor of her special recipe for her delicious breakfasts.

She liked traveling, gardening, and cooking for her family and friends. She loved the Christmas season and will be remembered for her traditional and beautifully elaborate Christmas Village. Another favorite was April Fools’ Day and was known for well-planned pranks on any unsuspecting family.

She will be remembered as a beautiful person inside and out, loved by all who knew her, and she will be deeply missed by all.

Rosary is at 10:30 am followed by Mass at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Williams.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the American Cancer Society.

