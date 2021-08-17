Learning to hunt in Arizona just got easier

PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) has created a new webpage that offers a simplified and logical learning approach to hunting in Arizona, whether a person is new to hunting, just moved to this state, or wants to expand their skills.

Visitors to www.azgfd.gov/outdoorskills can quickly access topics such as where, how and what to hunt, seasons and regulations. Visitors to the webpage also can view YouTube videos, connect with local conservation organizations, and register for one of more than 50 mentored events organized by skill level from beginner to advanced.

There is no cost to state taxpayers for the Outdoor Skills Network program. AZGFD does not receive any general tax funds and operates under a user-pay, public-benefit model. The program is an investment in the continuance of wildlife conservation efforts and outdoors recreation participation in Arizona.

To learn more about how hunters, anglers, shooters and boaters fund wildlife conservation, visit www.azgfd.com/hunting/wsfr/.

Information provided by AZGFD