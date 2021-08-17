OFFERS
Harvey Howell Memorial Rodeo coming Aug. 21

A pick-up man wrangles a bucking horse during a Williams' rodeo. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

A pick-up man wrangles a bucking horse during a Williams' rodeo. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: August 17, 2021 11:08 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — A new rodeo for the Williams community will take place Aug. 21 at the Bob Dean Rodeo Arena in Williams.

Performances will take place at 1 and 7 p.m. An after party will be held at the Sultana Bar.

The event will also feature Barrel Racing Aug. 20 and slack Aug. 21 at 8 a.m. and Aug. 22 at 9 a.m. Dry camping for the event is available — stalls are also available on a first come basis for $15 per night.

The event will feature stock provided by DeWitt Livestock.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for children and those three and under are free.

More information is available from Miles DeWitt at (928) 308-1879.

