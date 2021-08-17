Equine first aid classes in Williams Aug. 29, Sept. 11 and 12

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – AZ Equine First Aid is returning to Williams to teach three equine classes.

The classes take place Aug. 29, Sept. 11 and Sept. 12. All classes are from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., materials are included.

The Aug. 29 class is Disaster Planning & Emergency Preparedness and will include instruction in fire prevention, planning for and executing safe evacuation procedures, hidden dangers and responding to first aid emergencies. The class also covers what to do in natural disasters such as flooding, wild fires, ice storms, hurricanes, tornadoes and more.

The Sept. 11 class is Safe Trailering Practices and will answer questions including responsibilities and liabilities when involved in an accident and laws around hauling. Assessing trailer size/layout to provide your horse comfort and stability and how to keep your horse as safe as possible while trailering.

The Sept. 12 class is Principles of Equine Nutrition and will give instruction on basic requirement in a horse's diet, among other instruction.

Individual classes cost $159 each. Those interested can take one class at $159 and receive $50 off additional classes.

“Our clinics are very informative and fun as the students work in teams performing scenarios,” AZ Equine First Aid stated. “After attending these clinics, you will go home with the confidence of knowing what to do in a disaster, what's the best nutrition for your horse and how to keep you and your horse safe while trailering.”

The clinics are hosted by Teri Ann, who took her first Pet First Aid class in 2007 and became a Pet Tech Instructor in 2011 and taught as an instructor until June 2020.



More information is available from Teri Ann at (602) 579-1437 or visit www.azequinefirstaid.com.