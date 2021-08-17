Community calendar: week of Aug. 18

Save MTR pet vaccine clinic Aug. 25

A pet vaccine clinic has been set for Aug. 25 at The Shed, located at the Williams Rec. Center. The clinic takes place from 1:30-5 p.m. Please call for appointment with Continental Animal Wellness Center (928) 522-6008. Save MTR will be hosting the event and covering the cost of the rabies vaccine ($25 value). There may be possible walk-in spots. All animals will be given a wellness exam and this cost is $35. Mask are required. Animals must be on leash or in carriers.

Bingo at St. Johns Church Aug. 19

Bingo is returning to St. John's Church. The first meeting takes place Aug. 19 at the church, starting at 4:30 p.m. Hot dogs, a drink and dessert will be provided.

Community Yard Sale Sept. 5

Sherwood Forest Estates is hosting a Community Yard Sale Sept. 5 from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. There are many treasures that need new homes. More information is available from Kathie at (405) 919-4363.

Williams Republican Club and Young Republicans

Williams Republican Club meets Aug. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Canyon Chapel Foursquare Church, 720 W. Sheridan Avenue in Williams. August special guest speaker is Kari Lake, who is running for Arizona governor. Young Republicans meet the first Friday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at Family Harvest Church.

Rotary meetings

Rotarians and prospective Rotarians are invited to attend Rotary meetings and lunch the last Wednesday of each month at noon at Miss Kitty’s Steakhouse., 643 E. Route 66 in Williams.

Mountain Man 5K and 10K Sept. 6

The 11th annual Mountain Man 5k and 10k takes place Sept. 6 in Williams. Registration is now open. More information is available at www. mountainmanrun.org.

Williams City Council meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.

This week at the library:

Books & Boots Hiking Book Club is Aug. 18 from 9 – 11 a.m.

The group is reading the Radiant Lives of Animals. Meet at Kaibab Lake's Campground’s Amphitheater to do a short walk and then discuss the book. Bring a hat, water, sunscreen, and good walking shoes.

Computer tutoring is Wednesday mornings. Sign up for a 50-minute, one-on-one tutoring session with the library staff. Call (928) 635-2263 to register for a session at 9, 10, 11 or noon.