Becoming an Outdoor Woman workshop Sept. 10-12

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Openings are still available for the “Becoming an Outdoors Woman” (BOW) workshop Sept. 10-12 at Friendly Pines Camp near Prescott.

The program introduces women to outdoors skills in an enjoyable, non-threatening environment with expert instructors. Classes include rappelling, wilderness medicine, birding, hiking, archery, fly and warm-water fishing, paddling a kayak, and shotgun/rifle/pistol shooting, among more than 30 others.

Evenings and mornings are filled with fun and entertainment, including bird walks, yoga, fly tying, night fishing and presentations. Participants stay in rustic cabins, but there are showers and bathrooms in each cabin, and a central dining hall for meals.

Class materials, food and lodging are all included in the $325 registration fee (ropes challenge and mountain biking cost an additional $50 and $60, respectively).

The program is sponsored by the Arizona Wildlife Federation in partnership with the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

For more information and to register, visit azwildlife.org/bow or contact Kim at 480-201-7456 or Linda at 623-979-4612.

Information provided by AZGFD