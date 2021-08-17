Airport Road closure Sept. 5 for Labor Day fireworks

On Sept. 5, Williams Volunteer Fire Department (WFD) will conduct a fireworks display at the Sweetwater Well site, located at 989 Airport Road, north of Interstate 40 and west of Airport Road in Williams at 8 p.m.

WFD will be closing Airport Road for 15 minutes before the show and approximately 15 minutes after the show.

The show will last approximately 30 minutes causing the road to be closed for approximately one hour.

WFD will have the road barricaded from approximately 7:45 p.m. until 8:45 p.m. The road will be blocked on the north end at Airport Road and Ellen Way. The road will be blocked on the south end at Airport Road and Frank Way.

Williams Fire is asking the public to plan accordingly during this time asa traffic will be turned around or rerouted.

"If you plan to wait, please park safely off the road and do not block the intersection or pubic roads as we still need access for emergency response," said WFD Assistant Chief Don Mackay.

In the event of an emergency call 911 and crews will accommodate your needs by sending appropriate resources to your location.

For questions or concerns contact Mackay at (928) 287- 6869 or WFD Head Pyro Technician Justin Sandoval at (928) 814-3505.

Labor Day Celebration

Williams Volunteer Fire Department and the city of Williams is hosting a Labor Day Celebration Sept. 4-5.

The event will feature bounce houses, vendors, food trucks, a brew festival and firework show.

The brew festival is hosted by Grand Canyon Brewery and will feature breweries from around Arizona.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Williams Volunteer Fire Department.

When: Sept. 4-5

Where: Williams Rodeo Grounds; 750 Airport Road

Firework show: Sept. 5, starting at 8 p.m.

Cost: Free