OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Fri, Aug. 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Storm-damaged Arizona highway requires extended closure

This photo provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation shows flood damage along US 60 west of Miami, Ariz. Aug. 11. Forecasters warned that runoff from wildfire burn scars could trigger mudslides and produce flows carrying debris through normally dry washes. (Arizona Department of Transportation via AP)

This photo provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation shows flood damage along US 60 west of Miami, Ariz. Aug. 11. Forecasters warned that runoff from wildfire burn scars could trigger mudslides and produce flows carrying debris through normally dry washes. (Arizona Department of Transportation via AP)

Originally Published: August 12, 2021 9:53 a.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$2

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$20

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Williams subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Many highway closures still in effect due to Arizona storm
Several northern Arizona road closures planned including portions of I-40
U.S. 89 near Cameron closed due to wash-out
Evacuation order lifted for residents displaced by wildfire
Highway from Flagstaff to Page reopens
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State