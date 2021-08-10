Vikings football first scrimmage Aug. 13
By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: August 10, 2021 2:33 p.m.
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Vikings football team has been practicing and is ready for games, with their first taste of the competition Aug. 13 at Williams High School. The teams will play round-robin style beginning at 4 p.m. as the teams work through their plays.
