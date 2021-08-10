Hopi authorities investigating death of man in floodwaters
TUBA CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Hopi law enforcement officials are investigating the death of a man who was swept away by floodwaters.
Two other people were rescued after floodwaters washed away a truck on the reservation in Arizona last week, authorities said.
Hopi officials received a call that a vehicle was stuck on the Dinnebito Wash, a remote area on the southwestern edge of the reservation, authorities said. Officers arrived and found the bridge completely submerged.
A man and a woman were rescued and sent to the Tuba City Heath Care Center. Coconino County Search and Rescue crews pulled another man from the submerged truck, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man’s name has not been released.
The death investigation has been turned over to the Bureau of Indian Affairs Criminal Investigations-Hopi Agency, officials said.
- Obituary: Jeffrey Leon Lawrence Pettit
- Watson Lake Car Show in Prescott set for Aug. 7-8
- Coconino Planning and Zoning approves permit to revitalize RV park in Parks
- Obituary: Libby Martinez
- Family goes for help after woman swept away in flash flood
- Update: Woman killed after being struck by train in Williams
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- City of Flagstaff to require masks again
- Business beat: Selah Café offers paninis, waffle sandwiches and more
- John and Donna’s Local Grub offers street tacos and more
- Shelter in place order issued for flood areas of Flagstaff
- One missing after flash flood at Grand Canyon
- Northern Arizona astronomy: NASA's interest in Venus and climate change
- Update: Woman killed after being struck by train in Williams
- Lake Powell Fishing Report: Monsoon rains anticipated to help water levels at Lake Powell
- Tractor-trailer collision claims one on I-40
- Fire restrictions to be lifted on Kaibab and Coconino National Forests
- Grand Canyon says evacuation may become necessary during severe fire season
- One dead, several injured in flash flood at Grand Canyon
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: